IBPS PO 2018 Notification Out; Are You Eligible?

IBPS has released notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainees (MT).

Jobs | | Updated: August 10, 2018 16:13 IST
New Delhi: 

IBPS has released notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainees (MT). The online registration for IBPS PO will begin on August 14, 2018. Before registration, a candidate needs to keep certain important things in mind which includes the eligibility condition. If a candidate does not fulfill the eligibility criteria, they will be disqualified from the recruitment process, even if they qualify in the selection procedure. 

Here's a point by point break of the eligibility condition which a candidate must fulfill in order to be selected for the post of PO/MT. 

Age Limit

The lower age limit is 20 years and upper age limit is 30 years, that is a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1988 and not later than 01.08.1998 (both dates inclusive).

Candidates belonging to SC/ST category will be given 5 years relaxation in upper age limit while those belonging to OBC category will be given 3 years relaxation  in upper age limit. 

Candidates with Benchmark Disabilities as defined under "The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016". 

Note: Check official advertisement for detailed information on relaxation on upper age limit.

Educational Qualification

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online. 

