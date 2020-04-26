IBPS Postpones Recruitment Processes

IBPS asked the job aspirants to visit official website (www.ibps.in) for further updates in this regard.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, banking jobs recruitment agency IBPS has postponed various recruitment processes for the second time. In a notification published on the official portal of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), the agency said the results declaration of the allotment towards various posts like Probationary Officers, Clerks and Specialist Officers stands postponed until further orders from the IBPS.

The Institute also asked the job aspirants to visit the official website (www.ibps.in) for further updates in this regard.

"Due to the unforeseen circumstances, i.e., COVID-19 pandemic, the declaration of results of Provisional Allotment for CRP- PO/MT- IX, CRP - CLERKS - IX and CRP - SPL - IX stands postponed until further orders. Visit our official website www.ibps.in for further updates in this regards," the statement read.

The IBPS conducts recruitment to various posts like Probationary Officers (PO), Junior Associates (or Clerks), Specialists Officers (SO), Officer Assistant and Officer in affiliated baking institutions including Regional Rural Banks or RRBs operating in the country.

Recruitment process in the IBPS includes preliminary examination, main examination and interview.

For all the exams listed above, the preliminary exam (wherever applicable) is only qualifying in nature and the shortlist of selected candidates is prepared on the basis of their performance in subsequent rounds of selection.

Before this, in March 23 also, the Institute announced postponement of recruitment process when the coronavirus outbreak started to hit the country heavily.

Click here for more Jobs News