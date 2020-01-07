IBPS Clerk Main Exam Admit Card Released; Exam On January 19

IBPS Clerk Main exam admit card has been released on the official website

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the main exam admit card for Clerk recruitment. The IBPS Clerk main admit card will be available for download till January 19, the day of the exam. The main exam will also be held in computer-based mode and will not be a multi-session exam.

Candidates who qualified in the Clerk Prelim exam can download the main exam admit card from the official website, 'ibps.in'. They would need their registration id and password to login and download the admit card.

IBPS Clerk Main Exam Admit Card: Download Here

The main exam will be held for maximum 200 marks. There will be 190 questions.

The IBPS Clerk main exam question paper has four sections - General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude and separate time is allotted to each section. The test is organised in bilingual (Hindi and English) mode except for the test questions in General English section.

In 2019, IBPS announced 12,074 clerk vacancies in 17 participating banks. The selection process includes only a preliminary examination and a main examination. Clerk selection doesn't have interview round in the selection process.

IBPS held the prelim exam for clerk recruitment from December 7 to December 21, 2019. IBPS Clerk prelim results were announced on January 2.

