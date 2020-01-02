IBPS Declares Clerk (Prelims) Result. Main Exam On January 19

The IBPS clerk result is available on the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk result has been declared for the preliminary exam in December, 2019. The IBPS clerk result is available on the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in and will be available for candidates to download till January 7. Candidates can download the IBPS clerk result using their registration number and date of birth. Candidates who have qualified the exam are eligible to appear for the main exam which is scheduled to be held on January 19. There would be no interview for selecting candidates for clerk posts.

IBPS Clerk Result

The main exam will be held in one session in computer and will be of 160 minutes duration.

This is the 9th edition of IBPS clerk recruitment. IBPS is likely to announce the details of the clerk 2020 recruitment in September. The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both preliminary and main examination for the clerk recruitment exam.

On the other hand, IBPS has also announced the final result for Officer and Office Assistant recruitment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

The preliminary exam for Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment was held on December 28 and December 29.

