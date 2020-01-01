IBPS RRB 2019 Result Declared

The next recruitment notification can be expected in June-July.

IBPS RRB results have been declared for various posts. The banking personnel selection body, IBPS, has released the provisional allotment list for Office Assistant and Officer posts. With this the IBPS concludes the recruitment process for the regional rural banks or the RRBs for 2019. The next recruitment notification can be expected in June-July.

IBPS RRB Provisional List

The common recruitment process for RRBs is held every year for four posts-Office Assistant (Multipurpose), Officer scale 1, Officer scale 2 and Officer scale 3, and selection to these posts is done on the basis of written exam and interview. There is no interview for Office Assistant selection and for other posts the interview is coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS.

This was the 8th edition of IBPS RRB exam, as the IBPS was entrusted with conducting the recruitment for RRBs a year later it took over the responsibility for recruitment of Probationary Officers and Clerks in nationalised banks.

"The validity for CRP for RRBs-VIII will automatically expire at the close of business on the day which is one year after the date of Provisional Allotment or until a fresh provisional allotment is made, whichever is earlier, with or without giving any notice," reads the official notice released for IBPS RRB 2019.

