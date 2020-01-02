IBPS Clerk Main Exam On January 19

IBPS clerk 2019 recruitment was notified in September.

IBPS clerk main exam will be held on January 19. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of the preliminary exam, which was held from December 7 to December 21 shift wise to shortlist candidates for the main exam. The IBPS clerk main exam is the last test for selection and recruitment of candidates to the post of clerks in nationalised banks. Clerk selection doesn't have interview round in the selection process.

The marks obtained in the clerk main exam will be considered when IBPS prepares the final merit list. The main exam would be of 200 marks in total and the marks obtained by the candidate would be converted out of 100 marks for the merit list and provisional allotment.

IBPS would issue a new admit card for the main exam. The admit card, having details of the centre, venue address, date and time will be released on the official website of IBPS.

The provisional allotment is expected to be completed within April 2020.

For the IBPS clerk 2019 recruitment, 17 nationalised banks had participated to fill vacant clerk posts.

The validity of the IBPS clerk score would expire on March 31, 2021.

This is the 9th edition of IBPS clerk recruitment. IBPS is likely to announce the details of the clerk 2020 recruitment in September. The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both preliminary and main examination for the clerk recruitment exam.

