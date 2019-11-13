IBPS Admit Card For Clerk Pre-Exam Training Released

IBPS Clerk admit card for pre-exam training has been released at ibps.in.

the IBPS, an autonomous body, which conduct banking recruitment for its participating banks, has released the IBPS Clerk admit card for the pre-exam training for the limited candidates. All eligible candidates who opted to avail of pre-exam training may download their IBPS admit card prior to the Clerk preliminary exam from the official website now. The IBPS Clerk admit card for pre-exam training is available at ibps.in.

The IBPS admit card for the Clerk preliminary exam is expected anytime now for the exams scheduled to be held in four days in December. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS has fixed November as the tentative period for releasing the Clerk prelims admit card.

The IBPS will make arrangements for conducting online preliminary examination, declare result of online preliminary examination and inform the shortlisted candidates about the online main examination for the participating banks.

The IBPS conducts the pre-examination training, which are arranged by the nodal banks or participating organisations to a limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, Minority Communities, ExServicemen and Persons With Benchmark Disabilities at certain centres.

The centres include Agartala, Agra, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Amritsar, Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Balasore, Behrampur (Ganjam), Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Dhanbad, Gorakhpur, Gulbarga, Guwahati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Karnal, Kavaratti, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Mysore, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji (Goa), Patiala, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Shimla, Shillong, Siliguri, Thiruchirapalli, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijaywada and Vishakhapatnam.

While training will be imparted free of cost, all other expenses regarding travelling, boarding, lodging etc. will have to be borne by the candidate for attending the pre-examination training programme at the designated Centres.

