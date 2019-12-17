IB Security Assistant Interview For Siliguri Candidates Postponed

This is the second interview in Assam that has been postponed

The interview for selection to Security Assistant post for the candidates of Siliguri at Kolkata scheduled to be held on December 17 and December 18 has been postponed. "New date of interview would be intimated through SMS/Email. Please check the application portal from time to time for updates," said the IB in the official update released on its website.

This is the second interview in Assam that has been postponed. The interview for Dibrugarh centre which was scheduled to be held on December 14 was also postponed.

Interview for selection to Security Assistant post in the IB had begun on December 10. This is the third and final round of selection. The interview carries a total of 50 marks.

During the interview, the candidate's spoken ability which is a part of the second selection test and carries 10 marks, would be assessed as well.

"Tier-II examination will be of qualifying nature. Candidates would be required to obtain minimum 20/50 marks so that their marks in Tier-III could be taken into account for preparing final merit list on the basis of combined performance in Tier-I & Tier-III exam. The cut-off in Tier-II is same for candidates of all categories. There is no cut-off for Tier-III exam," reads the job notice.

The exam was notified in October 2018.

