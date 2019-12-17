Normalcy Slowly Returning To Assam: Minister On Citizenship Law Protests

Protests are being held across the northeast against the new citizenship law.

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that normal situation is slowly returning to the state after the violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act and internet services would be restored soon.

Curfew, which is clamped in various parts of Assam, too would be lifted soon, he told newsmen here.

The state police has registered 136 cases and arrested 190 persons so far in connection with the violence, he said.

"Normal situation is slowly returning to the state. We are reviewing the law and order situation daily and have asked the deputy commissioners of the districts to lift the curfew as soon as possible".

"The decision on restoration of the internet services in the state will be taken in a short span of time," he told reporters in Guwahati.

The suspension of internet services in Assam was extended by another 24 hours on Monday to prevent misuse of social media in disturbing peace and maintain law and order in the state, officials said.

The Assam government, he said, is trying to lift the prevailing restrictions and reopen schools and colleges, which had been closed in view of the state-wide violent protests which began on December 11.

Commenting on the amended Citizenship Act, Mr Sarma, a senior BJP leader, said that it is now sub-judice as several petitions have been filed against it in Supreme Court.

"I am sure that the Centre will definitely reach out to those protesting against it. The Assam government has no issues with democratic protests," he said.