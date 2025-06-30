Two Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Assam's Cachar

Two Bangladeshi nationals were caught by local residents in Assam's Katigorah on suspicion of illegal border crossing and later handed over to police on Sunday.

According to the police, a man and woman from Bangladesh were arrested for illegally entering India.

"Three Bangladeshi nationals were seen moving suspiciously around Katigorah Chourangi. The residents tried to catch them, one managed to escape while the other two were caught by the crowd. Later, two of them were handed over to police for further enquiry," said a local resident.

Police arrived at the scene after being alerted by locals and took the two Bangladeshi nationals into custody.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the two were planning to cross back into Bangladesh through the India-Bangladesh border in Katigorah.

"The detained Bangladeshis had previously entered India illegally several years ago and had been working as laborers in Gujarat," said a police official.

In the wake of an intensified crackdown on illegal immigrants by the Gujarat government, they reportedly traveled to Assam's Cachar in a bid to return to Bangladesh.