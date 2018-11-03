IB Security Assistant/ Executive Recruitment: Online Registration Ends Next Week

IB Recruitment 2018 For Security Assistant/ Executive: Apply At mha.gov.in

Intelligence Bureau (IB) will close the registration process for Security Assistant Posts next week. IB had started online application submission process for recruitment to 1054 posts on October 20, 2018. The recruitment will be in Subsidiary Intelligence Bureaux, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Though, application process will end on November 10, 2018 applicants can still deposit the exam fee till November 13, 2018. Candidates can submit their applications at MHA's website (mha.gov.in) or NCS portal (ncs.gov.in).

'The appointment to the post will be temporary. However, appointment in permanent capacity will depend on various factors governing permanent appointment in such posts in force at that time,' reads the official notice.

Applicants must have knowledge of the local language/ dialect.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview. The written exam will consist of one objective paper and a descriptive paper. The test will also assess the speaking ability of the candidates. Written exam will carry negative marking. The cut off marks in written exam is 35% (34% and 33% for OBC and SC/ ST candidates).

'Candidates are advised to ensure that e-mail addresses ending with @nic.in/gov.in are directed to their inbox & not to spam folder or any other folder. They may also check the spam folder for mails sent from the helpdesk e-mail i.e. helpdesk.bharti@nic.in from time to time,' says the recruiting body. All official communications will be made through the registered email IDs.

All SC/ ST, Ex-servicemen & female candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee. For male candidates the exam fee is Rs 50. Applicants will be able to pay the fees a day (working day) after filling the application form, completely.

IB had declared the final result of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade II/ Executive recruitment in June 2018.

