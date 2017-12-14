IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam Result Likely To Be Out Soon Candidates can check the result at the official website of MHA, as and when it is declared.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam Result To Be Released Soon; Check At Mha.nic.in New Delhi: Though no official update has been released so far, but the IB ACIO result 2017 for the tier 1 examination can be expected anytime soon. With Tier 2 exam scheduled for 7 January 2018, it is likely that the results for the previous examination will be declared atleast a week before the exam date; admit cards for the tier 2 examination will be released soon after the tier 1 exam results are declared. The Tier 1 exam was held on 15 October 2017.



Candidates, awaiting the IB ACIO result should note that due to printing errors in options of Question Nos. 2, 24, 25 & 78, these questions will not be evaluated and the candidates will be short listed for next level on the basis of their performance on remaining questions only.



IB ACIO result 2017 will be available at the official website mha.nic.in.



Soon after the examination, candidates took to social media details of the inconveniences faced by them during the exam. The exam, held at 33 centres nationwide, was marred with controversies. While many candidates complain of being allowed less time for the exam, many others claim that the questions asked were directly copied from online sources. The exam scheme, as released by Ministry of Home Affairs (exam conducting body) clearly states that candidates will be allowed a total of 60 minutes for attempting 100 questions (general awareness, quantitative aptitude, logical/ analytical ability and English language). However according to many candidates they were allowed 45-50 minutes to appear for the exam.



