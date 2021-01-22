Indian Air Force STAR Exam Registration Begins

IAF STAR exam is in April. Registration has begun.

The Indian Air Force will conduct an online exam, STAR, from April 18 to 22 for selection of candidates as Airmen in group 'X' trades (except education instructor trade) and group 'Y' trades (except Indian Air Force (security) and musician trades). Registration for the IAF STAR exam has begun today.

Candidates can fill and submit the forms on the official website of the IAF till February 7.

For group X trades, candidates who have passed intermediate or 10+2 exam with mathematics, physics and English with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English are eligible for the exam.

In addition to these candidates, those who have diploma in engineering are also eligible. "The candidate should have completed the course from a Government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course)," its mentioned in the notification.

For group 'Y' trades candidate must have cleared 10+2 exam in any subject with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. Those who have completed two years vocational course from Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course or in Intermediate/ Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course can also apply.

During training candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 14600 per month. On completion of training, those enrolled in group 'X' trade will receive Rs 33100 per month and others will receive Rs 26900 per month.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online test, physical fitness test, adaptibility test in two phases and medical examination. The provisional list of selected candidates will be released on October 31. The list of candidates who will be finally called for enrollment will be released on December 10.

