Indian Air Force STAR Exam Registration Begins On January 22

IAF STAR exam will be held from April 18 to April 22.

Online registration for Indian Air Force's STAR exam will begin on January 22. Candidates can apply till February 7. The Indian Air Force will conduct an online exam from April 18 to 22 for selection of candidates as Airmen in group 'X' trades (except education instructor trade) and group 'Y' trades (except Indian Air Force (security) and musician trades).

IAF STAR Exam: Pattern, Scheme

Candidate must have his valid e-mail ID and mobile number for successful online registration. Candidate should have aadhaar number for registration.

Only unmarried male citizens are allowed to apply for the exam.

This selection test is not for selection as commissioned officers, pilots and navigators, the Indian Air Force has said.

Candidates who have cleared 10+2 exam with mathematics, physics and English with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English are eligible for the exam.

Diploma engineers are also eligible for this test. "The candidate should have completed the course from a Government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course)," its mentioned in the notification.

For group 'Y' trades candidate must have cleared 10+2 exam in any subject with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. Those who have completed two years vocational course from Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course or in Intermediate/ Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course can also apply.

During training candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 14600 per month. On completion of training, those enrolled in group 'X' trade will receive Rs 33100 per month and others will receive Rs 26900 per month.

