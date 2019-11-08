HTET Admit Card 2019 Expected Today. Details Here

HTET admit card will be released on the official website, htetonline.com.

For the State Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), Board of School Education, Haryana will release the HTET admit card online today. Candidates who have registered for the exam may download the HTET admit card from the official website of the Board or else from htetonline.com as and when it is released. According to the official HTET notification, the date of releasing the HTET admit card is November 8, 2019.

The official notification also said the HTET admit cards will not be sent by post for the appearing candidates.

"The candidates may download admit card only from HTET official website i.e. http://htetonline.com w.e.f. 08-l1-2019 onwards and appear for the examination at the given Centre," said the notification regarding HTET admit card.

According to the notification, the candidates are advised to read the instructions on the HTET admit card carefully and follow them during the conduct of the examination.

"No candidate will be permitted to appear from the centre other than the one allotted to him/her. No request for change of centre vilL be entertained under any circumstances. If any candidate unlawfully appears from a centre other than the one allotted, his/her candidature will be rejected out rightly and result vill be quashed without entering into any correspondence with him/her in this regard whatsoever," the notification said.

HTET is an eligibility test which is compulsory for recruitment as teacher in government schools in Haryana. To ensure that persons recruited as teachers possess the essential aptitude and ability to meet the challenges of teaching at Elementary, Secondary and Senior Secondary levels, one of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in any of the schools recognized by the Department of School Education, Haryana and affiliated by the Board of School Education, Haryana is that they should pass the "Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test".

