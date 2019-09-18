HSSC Releases Schedule For Various Exams. Check Here

HSSCs schedule for various recruitment exams have been released at hssc.gov.in, the official website.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission or HSSC has announced the tentative examination schedule for November 2019 to March 2020 period today. The dates for various recruitment exams have been announced today including Constable Female (GD), Sub Inspector (Male), Constable Male (GD), Various posts of Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, Draftsman (Civil), Junior Draftsman (Architect Wing), Assistant Draughtsman, Gram Sachiv, Patwari Canal Patwari, Supervisor Female (Matriculate), Supervisor Female (Graduate), Sub Inspector General (Cooperative Societies) and Various posts of PGT of Secondary Education.

According to the dates announced today, the HSSC exams for Constable Female (GD), Sub Inspector (Male) and Constable Male (GD) recruitment will be held in November while the Patwari exam will be held in January next year.

Haryana Clerk Exam Postponement Notice Is Fake

HSSC recruitment exams for various posts of PGT of Secondary Education will be held in March next year.

The detailed schedule is available on the official website of the Commission, hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Clerk Admit Card Released

HSSC exam schedule: Tentative dates

Constable Female (GD): November 17, 2019

Sub Inspector (Male): November 17, 2019

Constable Male (GD): November 24, 2019

Various posts of Skill Development and Industrial Training Department: December 1 to 22, 2019

Draftsman(Civil), Junior Draftsman (Architect Wing), Assistant Draughtsman: December 23 to 29, 2019

Gram Sachiv: January 12, 2020

Patwari Canal Patwari: January 19, 2020

Supervisor Female (Matriculate), Supervisor Female (Graduate): February 9, 2020

Sub Inspector General (Cooperative Societies): February 16, 2020

Various posts of PGT of Secondary Education: March 8, 2020; March 15, 2020; March 22, 2020; March 29, 2020

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Releases JE Exam Answer Key

"The dates of Examinations are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant," the Commission said in a statement.

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.