HSSC Announces Final Result For Junior Engineer (Civil) Recruitment

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the final result for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) for various board and departments of Haryana Government. The final result has been prepared on the basis of written examination, scrutiny of documents, and socio-economic criteria for the 1259 posts advertised for recruitment.

The HSSC Junior Engineer result has been released as a pdf document. The result is available Roll Number wise and category wise and the marks secured by the last selected candidate in each category have been shown in the bracket.

For final selection, 90 marks weightage was given to marks scored in written exam and 10 marks weightage was given to Socio Economic criteria and experience. The Commission will release waiting list later.

The cut off marks for general category is 63, for SC category is 56, for BCA category is 58, For BCB category is 59. The cut off marks for EWS category is 60, for ESM General Self is 29 and DESM is 37. The cut off for ESM SC category is 31, for ESM BCA category is 22, and for ESM BCB category is 23.

The cut off for OH category is 55, for HH category is 37, and for VH category is 38 and for candidates in Autism category, the cut off is 47. Six vacancies for VH category and fourteen for Autism category remain vacant due to non-availability of suitable candidates.

