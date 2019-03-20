Haryana Board Of Secondary Education Releases HTET 2018 Result

HTET 2018 Result: Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the result for HTET 2018. candidates who appeared for the exam can view their result and qualifying status through the result link provided on the official BSEH website. HTET exam was conducted on January 5 and 6 for three levels. HTET is an eligibility test which is compulsory for recruitment as teacher in government schools in Haryana.

HTET 2018 Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official BSEH website: www.bseh.org.in.

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: You will be redirected to the result portal. Entre your roll number or name.

Step four: Submit and check your result.

The HTET result will carry the marks scored by a candidate in each paper and their qualifying status in the exam.

Earlier BSEH had released the answer key for HTET exam and had invited objection from candidates who had appeared in the exam.

HTET is conducted to ensure that persons recruited as teachers possess the essential aptitude and ability to meet the challenges of teaching at Elementary, Secondary and Senior Secondary levels.

