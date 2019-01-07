HTET Answer Keys Released Online, Raise Objections From January 8

HTET Answer Key Available Online

The HTET answer keys have been released. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now download the answer keys online at the official website bseh.org.in. Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) had conducted the exam on January 5 and 6 for three levels. The State Teacher Eligibility Test is held for recruitment of teachers in government schools. Candidates can raise objections to the answer keys released by the Board, through its official website. The Board will open the grievance window from January 8 and candidates can submit representations till January 14.

HTET Answer Key 2019 For Level 1 (PRT) Paper

HTET Answer Key 2019 For Level 2 (TGT) Paper

HTET Answer Key 2019 For Level 3 (PGT) Paper

In order to submit their objections online, candidates have to mention personal details like name, address, city, mobile number, email ID, pincode and exam related information like the level of exam-PRT, PGT, TGT-the question set, roll number, subject, question number and the complaint. Candidates should also upload a PDF file supporting the objection raised against the answer key.

Candidates can raise objections against multiple answers by clicking on the "add question" tab.

