Gujarat High Court Recruitment Notification For 1149 Class 4 Posts Released, Check Details Here

Gujarat High Court has released a job notification for the recruitment of Chowkidar, Liftman, Water Server, Home Attendant, Domestic Attendant, Jail Warder and Sweeper vacancies yesterday and application process for this recruitment will begin from November 1, 2018. The registration process for this Gujarat High Court recruitment will be done on the official website of the Court gujarathighcourt.nic.in and hc-ojas.guj.nic.in. The official recruitment notification is available on the website of the court.
The registration process will end on November 30, 2018 said the official recruitment notification from the Gujarat High Court.
The recruitment written examination will be held in February next year.
Candidates who have qualified 10th class are eligible for applying for these jobs.
Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2018 For Class 4 Jobs: Important Dates
Online application begins: November 1, 2018
Online application ends: November 30, 2018
Recruitment examination: February 17, 2019
Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2018 For Class 4 Jobs: How to apply
Follow the steps given here to apply for this recruitment:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Gujarat High Court, gujarathighcourt.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the "HC OJAS Site" link given on the left side bar of the page (or the candidates may directly login to the website: hc-ojas.guj.nic.in)
Step 3: On next page, click on the link "Apply online"
Step 4: On next page, click on the opening
Step 5: Register yourself by entering the details
Step 6: Complete your registration
