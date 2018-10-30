Gujarat High Court Recruitment Notification For 1149 Class 4 Posts Released, Check Details Here

The official recruitment notification is available on the website of Gujarat High Court.

Gujarat High Court has released a job notification for the recruitment of Chowkidar, Liftman, Water Server, Home Attendant, Domestic Attendant, Jail Warder and Sweeper vacancies yesterday and application process for this recruitment will begin from November 1, 2018. The registration process for this Gujarat High Court recruitment will be done on the official website of the Court gujarathighcourt.nic.in and hc-ojas.guj.nic.in. The official recruitment notification is available on the website of the court.

The registration process will end on November 30, 2018 said the official recruitment notification from the Gujarat High Court.

The recruitment written examination will be held in February next year.

Candidates who have qualified 10th class are eligible for applying for these jobs.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2018 For Class 4 Jobs: Important Dates

Online application begins: November 1, 2018

Online application ends: November 30, 2018

Recruitment examination: February 17, 2019

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2018 For Class 4 Jobs: How to apply

Follow the steps given here to apply for this recruitment:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Gujarat High Court, gujarathighcourt.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "HC OJAS Site" link given on the left side bar of the page (or the candidates may directly login to the website: hc-ojas.guj.nic.in)

Step 3: On next page, click on the link "Apply online"

Step 4: On next page, click on the opening

Step 5: Register yourself by entering the details

Step 6: Complete your registration

Read also:

7th Pay Commission: Delhi Cabinet Nods Revised Pay-Scales For Teachers

BPSC Notifies Assistant Vacancies; Graduates Can Apply

Bihar Police Constable Written Exam Admit Card To Release On November 1

HSSC Group D Admit Card Delayed; Will Now Release In November

Click here for more Jobs News

