Bihar Police Constable Written Exam Admit Card To Release On November 1

Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will release the admit card for written examination for selection of Constables in Bihar Police and Fireman in Bihar Fire Services in November. CSBC had advertised the vacancy of Constables in Bihar Police and Fireman in Bihar Fire Services in May this year. The total number of vacancies that would be filled through this recruitment process is 1965.

The admit card will be available for download from November 1, 2018 10:00 am to December 2, 2018 10:00 am. The exam will be conducted on November 25, 2018 in two sessions and on December 2, 2018 in one session.

The written examination is the first stage of the selection process. It will be an OMR based examination and the questions would be objective in nature.

The difficulty-level of the examination will be of intermediate level. The exam will be of 100 marks for which two hours duration will be provided.

Out of the 100 questions, 50 questions will be from English, Hindi, General Knowledge and Current Affairs topics. Rest 50 questions will be divided in 25 questions each from two optional subjects. Candidate will have to select the optional subject from Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics. Candidates will have to choose their optional subject and enter the subject code in the OMR provided to them at the time of the exam.

