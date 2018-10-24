Bihar Constable, Fireman Written Exam Schedule Released

CSBC, Bihar has released the exam schedule for written examination for recruitment of Constables in Bihar Police and Fireman in Bihar Fire Services. The exam will be conducted in November and December. The recruitment is being done for 9900 Constable posts and 1965 Fireman posts. The exam will be conducted on November 25 in two sessions nad on December 2 in one session.

The admit cards for the written examination will be released on the CSBC website on November 1, 2018. Admit cards won't be sent via post.

Candidates are advised to report to the exam centre on time and carry a photo identity proof along with their admit card.

In case, the photograph is not clear on the admit card, candidate should carry a declaration in this regard along with two photographs which should be same as the one uploaded at the time of application.

In case, a candidate is not able to download their e-admit cards, they can collect the same on November 22 and November 23 between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm from the CSBC (Constable Selection) Office, Harding Road, Patna.

In case of any error on the admit card, candidates should contact the board immediately on 06115-234995, 234996 or 0612 2233711.

