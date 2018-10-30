HSSC Group D Admit Card Delayed; Will Now Release On This Date

HSSC Group D Admit Card Postponed; Exam In November

HSSC Group D exam admit cards have been delayed. The HSSC Group D admit cards will now be released on November 2, 2018. HSSC had earlier also extended the application date for the Group D recruitment. The application date had been extended till October 24 and application fee payment date had been extended to October 27, 2108. The HSSC Group D exam will be conducted in November itself.

As per an official notice released on the HSSC website, the admit card for the exams scheduled on November 10 and November 11 will be released on the official website on November 2, 2018.

The notice says, "It is for the information of all concerned candidates that the Admit card for Group-D Post against Advt. No. 4/2018, Cat. No. 01 for dates 10.11.2018 and 11.11.2018 will be made available on Commission's website from 2.11.2018."

The admit card will be available on HSSC website from November 2 onwards.

The criteria of selection shall comprise of a Written Examination (90 marks) and Socio-Economic criteria and experience (10 marks).

The written examination will comprise of 75% weightage for General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, English, Hindi, and 25% weightage for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana. Candidates should check the official notification for the written exam syllabus and pattern.

There are a total of 18218 Group D vacancies which will be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed recruitment advertisement for post and department details. The minimum qualification required for recruitment to these posts was matriculation.

