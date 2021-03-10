Gujarat High Court District Judge Preliminary Recruitment Exam On March 21

Gujarat High Court district judge recruitment exam on March 21

The preliminary examination for the selection of district judge in the Gujarat High Court will be held on March 21. The exam will be held at LJ College Campus, SG Highway, Sarkhej, Ahmedabad. Admit cards of all the candidates who have registered for this exam will be available on March 15.

Candidates have been asked to submit a "no risk certificate".

Candidates have to report to the exam centre at 8 am. The paper will start at 9.30 am.

The paper for Gujarati language test will begin at 4 pm for which candidates have to report at 3.30 pm.

Candidates have to follow COVID-19 safety protocol.

The entrance will have hand sanitizer dispenser and thermal screening provisions. There will be multiple gates for entry and exit.

"All candidates reporting for the exam will be subjected to thermal temperature screening. If the temperature of the candidate is beyond the prescribed temperature limits, he or she will not be permitted to enter the exam premises," the official exam notice says.

Candidates have been asked to wear N95 mask and carry own hand sanitizer bottle.

Click here for more Jobs News