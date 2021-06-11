Goa: Jobs Announced In Government Colleges, Various Departments

Goa Public Service Commission has invited applications for various posts.

Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited applications for assistant professor, lecturer, assistant archivist and child development project officer, social welfare officer posts. The application forms are available on the website of the Commission and the last date for submission of forms is June 25.

Apply Online

Eligibility Criteria

Along with the educational qualification, candidates should have knowledge in Konkani. "In case of non-availability of suitable candidates with the knowledge of Konkani for the posts in professional colleges, Consultants in Directorate of Health Services and highly technical/scientific posts, the Goa Public Service Commission may recommend a candidate if otherwise found fit and this requirement can be relaxed by the Government, on the recommendation of the Goa Public Service Commission, if the Government is of the opinion that it is necessary or expedient so to do," the Commission has said.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Professors in Government College: 7 posts

Assistant Professor in Family Resource Management in Goa College of Home Science: 1 post

Assistant Archivist Grade-I in Directorate of Archives and Archaeology: 1 post

Child Development Project Officer/Social Welfare Officer in Directorate of Women and Child Development: 3 posts

Associate Professor in Pharmaceutical Chemistry in Goa College of Pharmacy: 1 post

Lecturer in Goa Dental College and Hospital: 3 posts

Lecturer in Goa Medical College: 2 posts

Assistant Professor in Neurology in Goa Medical College: 2 posts

Click here for more Jobs News