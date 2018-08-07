Government Jobs, Lecturer Recruitment Under TREIRB, Telangana; 746 Vacancies

Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB) has released job notification for lecturer recruitment. Recruitment process for junior lecturers and degree college lecturers will commence from August 9 and 14, respectively. Candidates shall have to submit online at the official website treirb.telangana.gov.in. Before applying online, candidates must have their aadhaar number, details related to marksheets, roll number, year of passing, community/ caste certificate and other certificates that decide the eligibility. Detail of the recruitment is available on the official website of TREIRB.

Vacancy Details (Institution wise)

Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society: 40 Junior Lecturer post

Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society: 3 Junior Lecturer posts

Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society: 149 Junior Lecturer posts

Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society: 89 Junior Lecturer posts

Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society: 227 Degree College Lecturer posts

Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (Women): 238 Degree College Lecturer posts

Eligible candidates in the age group of 18-44 years can apply for the posts.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in objective test and demonstration. For junior lecturer recruitment there will be three papers and for degree college lecturer recruitment candidates shall appear for two papers.

