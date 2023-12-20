Government Body Hiring For 152 Vacancies In Noida With Salary Up To Rs 2.15 Lakh

NIESBUD Recruitment 2023: Applications need to be submitted through offline mode only.

The National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), a premier organisation of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, engaged in training, consultancy, and research, is inviting job applications for 152 vacant posts at its Noida centre. The application process commenced today, with a deadline set for January 9, 2024. Applications need to be submitted through offline mode only.

Vacancy details:

Senior Consultant: 4

Consultant (Grade 2): 4

Consultant (Grade 1): 8

Consultant (Young Professional): 16

Programme Coordinator: 15

System Analyst/Developer: 5

Project Consultant: 100

Age limit:

Senior Consultant: 65 years

Consultant Grade 2: 50 years

Consultant Grade 1: 45 years

Consultant (Young Professional): 32 years

Programme Coordinator: 45 years

System Analyst/Developer: 45 years

Project Consultant: 45 years

Salary details:

Senior Consultant: Rs 1,76,000 - 2,15,000

Consultant (Grade 2): Rs 1,21,000 - 1,75,000

Consultant (Grade 1): Rs 80,000 - 1,20,000

Consultant (Young Professional): Rs 60,000

Programme Coordinator: Rs 35,000

System Analyst/Developer: Rs 61,000 - 79,000

Educational qualifications and experience:

Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification for the educational qualifications and experience required for each position.

Applications should reach the director, NIESBUD, A-23, Sector-62, Institutional Area, NOIDA - 201 309 (UP), clearly mentioning the post along with self-attested copies of testimonials regarding date of birth, qualifications, experience, etc, before 5pm on January 09, 2024.