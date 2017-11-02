Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment For Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle, Apply Now Candidates can apply for GDS recruitment before 29 November 2017.

23 Shares EMAIL PRINT GDS Recruitment 2017 For UP Postal Circle, Apply Now New Delhi: Matric pass or class 10th pass candidates can submit job application for Gramin Dak Sevak recruitment under Uttar Pradesh circle. Applicants must be in the age group of 18-40 years as on 30 October 2017. 'The candidate should pass 10th standard from approved state boards by the respective State Govt. / Central Govt. No weightage will be given for possessing any qualification(s) higher than the mandatory educational qualification. The Candidate passed Xth class examination in first attempt will be treated as meritorious against those passed compartmentally,' reads the official notification about the eligibility.



A total of 5314 vacancies are open for recruitment.



One of the major criteria for eligibility is having computer knowledge. Candidates 'will be required to furnish basic computer training certificate for at least 60 days from a recognized Computer Training Institute.'



Female candidates and those applicants belonging to SC/ ST and PH category are exempted from application fee.



Candidates must submit the given documents while submitting their application: SSC Marks Memo / Certificate, Additional SSC Marks Memo1 (for candidate not qualified in single attempt), Additional SSC Marks Memo2(for candidate not qualified in single attempt having more than two marks memo), Computer Certificate, Community Certificate, photo and signature.



