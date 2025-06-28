"7 Pooris, Bhaji For Rs 15": Video Shows Indian Railways' Economy Meal, Internet Reacts

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation collaborated last year with Indian Railways to offer hygienic meals and snacks at affordable prices to serve passengers, particularly those in General Class Coaches. Priced at Rs 15, the economy meals provide a basic yet fulfilling option for budget-conscious travellers. Now, a video showing what's inside the Rs 15 meal is going viral on social media, garnering mixed reactions from viewers.

Shared on X, the video shows the 'Janata Khana' comprising seven pooris and bhaji, along with pickle. The meal is available for Rs 15. The aim behind this initiative is to give passengers a cheap and filling food option during travel. In addition, there is also a Rs 20 version of the same meal, which comes with a 300ml bottle of water.

Watch the video below:

🚨 Janata Khana: Indian Railways' Affordable Meal Scheme for Just ₹15. 🚆🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hFcoogwQbv — Gems (@gemsofbabus_) June 26, 2025

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 800,000 views. Several social media users responded positively to the initiative, appreciating the convenience and quality of the meals.

"Looks good honestly in this price, should be available on every railway station," wrote one user. "Good for people who run short on time, have less money available or cannot afford food otherwise," said another.

"A full meal for just Rs 15 - now that's what public service should look like! Janata Khana is a small price with a big impact, ensuring no one goes hungry on the move. Kudos to Indian Railways for putting dignity on a plate," commented a third user.

"Good initiative! We need to understand that trains are meant for travel, they are not a 5 star culinary restaurants on wheels. If you're that much concerned about food, bring it from your own home," said another.

Also Read | Watch: Indian Woman Shows "Reality Of Canada", Massive Queue For Just 5 Job Positions

"This is very good - I have eaten janata meal before it is tasty and fills your stomach fully. Should be available on all routes though," one user shared.

"I think it's pretty decent for the price. Anything more than that , it would actually need to be subsidized. You wouldn't get this much for 15 bucks at even the worst roadside stall," wrote another.

However, some users also criticised the meal, saying that the food looks average and of poor quality.

"There is no problem with the quantity of food in Indian Railways; the real problem is with the quality," said one user. "don't know why even give this thing. how is this shit healthy by any means, let alone hygenic and fresh," commented another.



