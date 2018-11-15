Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2018: Online Application For Stenographer Vacancy Begins Tomorrow

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2018: Apply For Stenographer Vacancy Tomorrow

The Gauhati High Court has released recruitment notification for Stenographer Grade III for different establishments of District Courts of Assam. There are a total of 75 vacancies which will be filled through this recruitment. The selection process will constitute three different stages. This recruitment is open for candidates who have qualified in the Higher Secondary examination, that is 10+2 examination.

Important Dates

Online application commencement: November 16, 2018, 12:00 pm

Last date for submission of online application: November 27, 2018, 4:30 pm

Last date for payment of fee: November 30, 2018, Till Bank transaction hours

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have passed Higher Secondary from a recognised board/ council/ University.

The candidate must have a diploma/certificate in Stenography/Shorthand from ITI/Polytechnic/ any other institute. Candidates who are pursuing Stenography/Shorthand course can also apply, however, they will be required to submit pass/completion certificate/diploma at the time of document verification.

The candidate should have adequate knowledge of Assamese.

Application Process

The application process will be conducted in online mode only. The online application link will be available on the official website, www.ghconline.gov.in, under the 'Click here to apply' caption.

The application fee is Rs. 150 for SC/ST candidates and Rs. 300 for all other candidates.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 44 years. Check official notification for relaxation norms on upper age limit.

Selection Process

The selection process will be of three stages. Stage one will be a Stenography Test, stage two will be a Written Test, and stage three will be a Viva -Voce.

