Gauhati High Court Recruitment: Application For LDA, Typist Posts Begins Tomorrow

The Gauhati High Court has released recruitment notification for LDA/ Copyist/ Typist for the District Judiciary of Assam. There are a total of 158 vacancies which will be filled through this recruitment. The vacancies are distributed over 23 districts and a candidate will be able to submit an application only against one district of his/her choice. A common written examination will be held for selection of candidates.

Important Dates

Online application commencement: November 16, 2018, 12:00 pm

Last date for submission of online application: November 27, 2018, 5:00 pm

Last date for payment of fee: November 30, 2018, Till Bank transaction hours

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must be a graduate in any stream from a UGC recognized University as on the last date of submission of application.

The candidate must have working knowledge of computer.

The candidate should have adequate knowledge of Assamese.

Application Process

The application process will be conducted in online mode only. The online application link will be available on the official website, www.ghconline.gov.in, under the 'Click here to apply' caption.

The application fee is Rs. 150 for SC/ST candidates and Rs. 300 for all other candidates.

Selection Process

The selection process will be of two stages. The first stage will be a written test. The written test will be OMR-based and will have objective questions carrying 120 marks to be solved in 2 hours.

Based on performance in the written test, candidates will be called for Viva Voce in the ratio of 1:3.

The final selection will be made district-wise on the basis of overall performance in written test and viva voce.

