GAIL Announces Jobs For Experienced Graduates, Diploma, ITI Candidates

GAIL Recruitment 2018 For Technician, JE, Other Posts

GAIL (India) Limited has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer, Junior Chemist, Technician, Foreman, Junior Superintendent, Accounts Assistant, Marketing Assistant, HR Assistant and Stores & Purchase Assistant posts. Candidates with experience only can apply for the posts at the official website of GAIL at gailonline.com. A total of 160 vacancies have been announced by the Maharatna PSU and India's flagship Natural Gas Company for the work-centres/ units located in various States across the country.

'All essential qualification(s) must be from UGC recognized Indian University/ UGC recognized Indian Deemed University or AICTE approved courses from Autonomous Indian Institutions/concerned statutory council (wherever applicable). Diploma in Engineering qualifications (if applicable) should be recognized by respective State Board of Technical Education,' clarifies the recruiting body regarding the eligibility criteria.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and/ or trade test in the respective discipline. The test will be held at Deli NCR, Bhopal, Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

The last date to apply is November 30, 2018.

