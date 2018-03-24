Job Opportunities At Forest Research Institute, Dehradun; Check Your Eligibility Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to technician, technical assistant, store keeper, driver, lower division clerk, forest guard and multi tasking staff posts.

Share EMAIL PRINT FRI Recruitment 2018 For Technician, Other Posts; Know How To Apply New Delhi: Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to technician, technical assistant, store keeper, driver, lower division clerk, forest guard and multi tasking staff posts. Out of the total 98 vacancies, 55 are for technician posts. Interested candidates can submit their applications online at the official website of FRI at fri.res.in. Applications can be submitted from 1 April till 21 April. 'Only those candidates will be called for written exam / test whose candidature found eligible as per the educational qualification, age and other criteria,' reads the official update.



Technician (Electrician/ Plumber/ AMO/ Carpenter/ Welder): Candidates must be class 10th pass with ITI certificate in the relevant trade or certificate course from a government recognized institute. Age limit: 18-30 years.

Technician (Field/ Lab Research): Candidates must have 10+2 qualification with 60% marks in aggregate. Age limit: 18-30 years.

Technical Assistant (Maintenance): Candidates must have Bachelor degree in Science in the relevant field/ specialization or 3 years diploma in Engineering in the relevant field from a recognized Institution or 10+2 with Science from a recognized Board + 2 years diploma in the relevant field from a recognized University/ Institution. Age limit 21-30 years

Store Keeper : Candidates must be 12th pass. Age limit 18-27 years

Driver Ordinary Grade: Matriculate candidates with a valid driving license for Motor Cars. Experience of driving a Motor Car for 3 years or more are eligible to apply. Age Limit 18-27 years

Lower Division Clerk : Candidates must have 12th pass certificate from a recognized Board. A typing speed of 30 words per minute in English or 25 words per minute in Hindi on manual Type Writer Or Typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on Computer. Age Limit 18-27 years.

Forest Guard : 10th pass candidates with Certificate in Fire Fighting are eligible. Candidates must go through the physical standard measurement given in the official notification. Age Limit 18-27 years

Multi tasking staff: 10th pass candidates in the age group of 18-27 years are eligible for this post.

