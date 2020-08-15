Forest Research Institute, Dehradun Announces To Fill Over 100 Vacancies

ICFRE Recruitment 2020: Application forms will be released by the institute on August 17.

Forest Research Institute, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), Dehradun has announced to fill more than 100 vacancies. Application forms and details of the recruitment will be released by the institute on August 17. Details will be available on the official website http://fri.icfre.gov.in.

Vacancies have been announced in Library Information Assistant, Technical Assistant, Steno grade II and Multi Tasking Staff posts.

The previous edition of this recruitment was notified in 2018. A total of 92 vacancies were announced to be filled up. The institute had conducted the exam in 2018 and had re-conducted the exam in 2019. The final result was announced in November 2019.

ICFRE Recruitment Details

Vacancy Details

Library Information Assistant: 1 post

Technical Assistant (Field/ Lab Research): 59 posts

Technical Assistant (Maintenance): 3 posts

Steno Grade II: 4 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff: 40 posts

Registration Dates

Opening date for submission of application forms: August 17

Closing date for submission of application forms: September 15

How to apply: Forms will be available online at http://frirecruitment.icfre.gov.in and http://fri.icfre.gov.in

The Forest Research Institute, Dehra Dun was established in 1906 and is one of the oldest institutions of its kind. The important areas the institute focuses on includes conservation of biodiversity, forestry education and policy research, social forestry, agro forestry, development of technology for reclamation of wastelands among others.

