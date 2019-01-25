Forest Research Institute, Dehradun: Admission Open For M.Sc. Programmes

FRI Admission 2019: A total of 134 seats are open for admission.

The Forest Research Institute, Dehradun has announced admission to MSc Forestry, MSc Wood Science & Technology, MSc Environment Management and MSc Cellulose & Paper Technology courses. Candidates with Bachelor's degree in the concerned field can submit applications for these courses on or before April 8. Candidates can either download the application form from the official website fri.icfre.gov.in or else can request forms through post. The last date for issue of application forms through post is March 29.

Admission Notification

The admission test will be held on May 19 at Dehradun, Jabalpur, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lucknow, Jodhpur, Shimla, Ranchi, Coimbatore and Jorhat. Admit card having centre code and roll number will be released in the fourth week of April. Candidates will be intimated about the admit card through their registered email address.

The institute will form a merit list including a waiting list for each course on the basis of aggregate marks secured in the written test. Candidates will be selected in order of merit in all the categories. The first counselling will be held on July 5 and the second counselling will be held on July 8. "The selected candidates will have to pay the prescribed fees and join the course by the due date notified. The fee has to be paid at the time of counseling otherwise the seat will be offered to the next candidate," reads the admission notice.

