Fill Vacant Posts In Government Departments In A Month: Puducherry Chief Minister

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday directed the officials of the territorial administration to speed up measures to fill 800 vacancies in government departments, through direct recruitment, in a month. The directive comes after Mr. Narayanasamy, along with his ministerial colleagues, reviewed the vacancies in the departments, an official press release said here.

"This (filling up vacancies) will help the administration implement developmental schemes quickly and open up job opportunities for the educated youth," the release quoted the Chief Minister as telling the officials at a meeting.

Chief secretary Ashwini Kumar and secretaries of all the departments and developmental commissioner explained to the chief minister about the vacancies and modalities that could be adopted to fill the posts, the release said. Also, the officials briefed the chief minister on the court cases related to some postings pending disposal, it said.

The chief minister mentioned that the role of government staff was significant in speedy implementation of the developmental schemes, the release added.