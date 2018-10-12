Insurance Medical Officer Recruitment At ESIC; 771 Posts

ESIC Recruitment 2018 For 771 IMO Posts

Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications for recruitment to Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) post. Interested candidates can apply at esic.nic.in or before November 10, 2018. The last date for submission of fees is November 13. The maximum age limit to apply is 30 years as on November 10. Upper age limit is relaxable upto 5 years for employees of ESI Corporation and Government servants in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by the Central Govt. Upper age limit is also relaxable to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen & other categories of persons as per rules/ instructions of Govt. of India.

'A recognized medical qualification included in the first or second Schedule or Part-II of third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualification included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in Sub-Section (3) of Section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956,' reads the job notice about the educational qualification.

Applicants must have completed compulsory rotating internship and must have registered with the Medical Council of India.

ESIC will select candidates on the basis of written exam and interview. The written exam will comprise of questions of General Medicine, Paediatrics, Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics and Preventive & Social Medicine. The exam will be of 200 marks in total and will carry 200 questions.

