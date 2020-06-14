DSSSB Announces Final Result For Lab Assistant Recruitment Exam

DSSSB has announced the result for Lab Technician recruitment announced last year

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the result for Lab Assistant (Group IV) posts advertised last year. DSSSB had announced 178 vacancies and held online examination for selection of candidates on August 30, 2019. Total 3495 candidates sat for the online examination.

The online examination was declared on December 20, 2019 and e-dossiers were called from the selected candidates between December 24, 2019 and January 7, 2020.

The result for the Lab Technician recruitment exam has been processed keeping in view of the eligibility conditions and relaxation thereof in respect of educational qualifications as on cutoff date.

On the basis of marks secured in the written examination and after preliminary scrutiny, 81 candidates have been provisionally selected for the Lab Assistant post. Among the candidates selected, 45 are in general category including four from Ex-Servicemen category and four are from PH-OH category, 24 are from OBC category, and six candidates each from SC and ST categories.

Candidates can check the final result on the official DSSSB website by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to official DSSSB website: http://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/

Step two: Click on the result notice for Lab Assistant post.

Step three: Download the result pdf.

Step four: Check for your roll number in result document.

