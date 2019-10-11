DSSSB Releases Exam Dates For Data Entry Operator, Translator, Driver And Other Posts

DSSSB releases exam dates for various posts

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released recruitment exam dates for various posts. The examinations have been scheduled in November. Board will be releasing the admit cards for the recruitment examinations soon. The posts for which DSSSB will be conducting examination are available with various Delhi government departments and organizations.

As per the scheduled released by DSSSB, examination for the following posts will be conducted between November 8 and November 29, 2019:

Data Entry Operator Grade B, Wild Life inspector, Public Relation Assistant, Jr. Social Education, Teacher (Female), Craft Instructor Commercial Art, Ship Modeling Store Keeper (only for male), Statistical Assistant, Draughtsman Grade -III, Food Safety Officer, Translator (Punjabi), Assistant Teacher (Primary), Assistant Teacher (Nursery), JE (Civil), and Grade-II (DASS).

Information on admit card for the above posts will be released by DSSSB later.

The examination for the following posts is scheduled on November 9, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm:

NAIK (Male), Driver Heavy Motor Vehicle (Male), Driver (LMV), Physical Training cum Mobility Instructor, Instructor (Mill Wright), and Labour Welfare Inspector.

The admit cards for the above mentioned posts will be released on October 30, 2019 and will be available for download till November 5, 2019.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.