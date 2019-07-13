DSSSB Releases Grade II Admit Card; Exam From July 16

DSSSB Grade Ii Admit Card has been released on the official website

DSSSB Admit Card 2019: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for DASS Grade 2 exam. The admit cards have been released for the exams scheduled from July 16 to July 19. Candidates who have applied for the DASS Grade II recruitment, can download their examination admit card using their application number and date of birth.

DSSSB Grade II Admit Card: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official DSSSB recruitment portal: dsssbonline.nic.in

Step two: Click on the admit card link.

Step three: A pdf will open. Click on the admit card link provided at the end of the pdf.

Step four: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step five: Submit and download your admit card.

DSSSB Grade II Admit Card: Direct Link

The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode. In the July 16 to July 19 schedule, the board will conduct the Tier I examination for Grade II posts. The exam for Medical Clerk is scheduled between July 22 to July 26.

Candidates who are having difficulty in downloading the admit card, are advised to check their application number from the 'Know Your Application Number' link. If a candidate's application number does not show for a particular post, it means they are not eligible for the post and an admit card has not been issued to them.

