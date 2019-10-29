DSSSB Admit Card For Junior Auditor LDC, Pharmacist Exams Out. Direct Link Here

DSSSB admit card for Junior Auditor LDC and Pharmacist exams are available at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB or Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), the state-level government recruitment agency has released the admit card for recruitment exam which will be conducted for Junior Auditor LDC and Pharmacist posts. The DSSSB admit cards are available for download on the official recruitment portal for DSSSB, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The Junior Auditor LDC and Pharmacist recruitment exams will be held on November 1 and 4.

Candidates can download their admit card using their registration number (generated at the time of application) and their date of birth.

DSSSB admit card 2019: Direct link to download admit card

Applicants can click here to login and download their DSSSB admit card for the Junior Auditor LDC and Pharmacist posts.

DSSSB admit card 2019: How to download?

Follow the steps given here to download your DSSSB admit card:

Step 1: Go to official DSSSB website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for admit card download (DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR THE ONLINE CBT EXAM FOR THE POST OF JUNIOR AUDITOR LDC (65/14) AND PHARMACIST (2/18) DSSSB EXAM 1st AND 4th NOV (Shift 1)).

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth and security code.

Step 4: Submit and download your DSSSB admit card.

