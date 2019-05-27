DRDO recruitment 2019: Technician vacancies announced for 351 posts

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence, Government of India, has invited applications for the recruitment of 351 vacancies for the post of Technician 'A' (TECH 'A') under Defence Research and Development Organisation Technical Cadre (DRTC). Closing date for submission of application is June 26, 2019. The date for examination for this DRDO recruitment will be announced on the official website.

"Online applications are invited for recruitment to the post of Technician 'A' (TECH 'A') through examination in various trades/disciplines as per section-1 below. Candidates are advised to read the complete advertisement carefully, before filling up the online application form," said an official DRDO notification published on the Employment News.

The notification said the instructions for filling-up of online application of DRDO Technician posts and Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) are available on CEPTAM notice board of DRDO website www.drdo.gov.in.

The vacancies in various trades include Book Binder, Automobile, Carpenter, Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA), Draughtsman (Mechanical), DTP Operator and Electrician among others.

Essential qualification includes Xth Class pass or equivalent from a recognised Board or Institute; and Certificate from a recognised Industrial Training Institute in the required discipline; or Certificate of minimum one year duration from a recognized Institution in the required discipline if the Industrial Training Institutes do not award certificate in that discipline; or National Trade Certificate in the required discipline; or National Apprenticeship Certificate in the required discipline. Candidates must have acquired the EQR as on crucial date of eligibility for the posts they are applying.

Those awaiting results of the final examination as on crucial date of eligibility for the prescribed qualification are not eligible and hence should not apply.

The candidates possessing higher qualification, viz., M.Sc. or B.Tech. or B.E. or Ph.D. degree etc., as on crucial date of eligibility, shall not be considered for the recruitment.

