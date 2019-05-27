Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) Admit Card Released

TNTET Admit Card Released: Know How To Download

Admit cards have been released for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET). The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the admit card on the official website trb.tn.nic.in. The exam will be held on June 8 and June 9. The exam will consist of two papers-paper 1 and paper 2. Candidates who score more than 60% and above in the exam will be issued with TNTET pass certificate. The pass certificate will be valid for 7 years.

Download Admit Card

Each of the two papers will carry a total of 150 marks.

The paper 1 will comprise questions from Child Development and Pedagogy, Tamil/ Telugu/ Malayalam/ Kannada/ Urdu, English, Mathematics and Environmental Studies. The paper 2 will have questions from Child Development and Pedagogy, Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/ Urdu, English, Mathematics and Science (Mathematics teacher), Social Science (Social Science teacher). For candidates who have applied for teacher posts in subjects other than mathematics and social science, will have to choose either Mathematics and Science or Social Science for the paper 2.

Last year the TNTET certificate of marks was released in July.

