DRDO Announces More Than 200 Apprentice Trainee Vacancies

DRDO Recruitment 2019: online application for apprentice trainee vacancy to begin on August 26

DRDO Recruitment 2019: Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru and Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Bengaluru have announce apprentice vacancies. The application process for apprentice vacancies will begin at 9:30 am tomorrow, i.e. August 26, 2019 and will conclude on September 7, 2019. Candidates will be selected for apprenticeship on the basis of merit in the qualifying exam and screening test.

DRDO Apprentice Vacancy Details

There are 30 vacancies for Graduate Apprentice Trainee, 20 vacancies for Diploma Apprentice Trainee, and 30 vacancies for ITI Apprentice Trainee with the Aeronautical Development Establishment.

There are 90 vacancies for Graduate Apprentice Trainee, 30 vacancies for Diploma Apprentice Trainee, and 30 vacancies for ITI Apprentice Trainee with the Gas Turbine Research Establishment.

Application Process

Candidates will be able to apply online through the official portal (rac.gov.in). Candidates willing to apply for apprentice recruitment with DRDO should note that registration of BE/B.Tech./Diploma candidates on National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal (mhrdnats.gov.in) and ITI candidates on NCVT MIS portal (ncvtmis.gov.in) is mandatory.

While filling the application process online, marks obtained in the qualifying exam are to be mentioned in percentage. In case of CGPA, candidates are requested to convert the CGPA into percentage as per their university norms and the same will be verified during document verification/joining.

Duration of training will be strictly in accordance with Apprentices Act, 1961, Apprenticeship Rules and its amendments from time to time.

