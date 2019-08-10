DRDO Invites Applications For Scientist, Engineer Recruitment

Candidates are required to register online at the RAC website.

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Scientist and Executive Engineer. The said recruitment is for filling up vacancies at DRDO, Department of Science & Technology (DST), Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) Bengaluru and Gallium Arsenide Enabling Technology Centre (GAETEC) Hyderabad. A total of 290 vacancies are up for grabs as notified by the Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) of DRDO. Candidates are required to register online at the RAC website.

Candidates will shortlisted on the basis of GATE score and performance in interview. For certain posts the selection process includes written examination. The interview will be held at Delhi.

"The EWS candidates are required to submit requisite certificate (Income & Assets) in prescribed format of Government of India, from a competent authority. The certificate must have been issued on or after 01 Apr 2019 and must be valid through the Financial Year 2019-20," reads the job notice.

Candidates who consider research and/ or engineering one of the possible callings can apply for this job on or before August 30.

