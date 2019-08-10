DRDO Announces Scholarship Scheme For Girls

The last date to submit application for the scholarship is September 10.

In its bid to instill space science fervor among the youth, especially girls, DRDO- country's defence research and development organization has instituted a scholarship scheme. The scholarship is exclusively for girls who are interested to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate in aerospace engineering, aeronautical engineering, space engineering, rocketry, avionics and aircraft engineering. The DRDO has launched this scheme under the aegis of the Aeronautics Research & Development Board (AR&DB), which was established in 1971.

The scholarship amount is Rs 1,86,000 per year for postgraduate students and Rs 1,20,000 per year for graduate students.

Candidates will be selected through JEE (main) score and GATE score for undergraduate and postgraduate scholarship, respectively.

The number of scholarships are limited to 20 for undergraduate and 10 for postgraduate students.

Final year project work would be preferably in DRDO/ Government Lab/ AR&DB funded project.

