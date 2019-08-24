ISRO Announces Recruitment On Technician, Draughtsman Vacancies

ISRO recruitment 2019: ISRO has begun online application for technician vacancies

ISRO Recruitment 2019: Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has announced recruitment for Technician, Draughtsman, and Technical Assistant vacancies with the Human Space Flight Centre, Bengaluru. There are 39 vacancies for Technician-B post, 12 vacancies for Draughtsman-B post, and 35 vacancies for Technical Assistant post. The application process begins today and will conclude on September 13, 2019. The selection process will constitute a curriculum-based written test and skill test.

Post-wise vacancies

The vacancies for Technician-B post include 20 vacancies for Fitter, 15 vacancies for electronic mechanic, 2 vacancies for Plumber, and 1 vacancy each for Welder and Machinist.

The vacancies for Draughtsman-B post include 10 vacancies for Draughtsman mechanical and 2 vacancies for Draughtsman Electrical.

The vacancies for Technical Assistant include 20 vacancies for Mechanical, 12 for Electronics, and 3 vacancies for Civil.

Eligibility Criteria

For the post of Technician-B, the minimum eligibility criteria are SSLC/ SSC/ Matriculation and ITI/NTC/NAC in relevant trade from NCVT.

For the post of Draughtsman-B, the minimum eligibility criteria are SSLC/ SSC/ Matriculation with ITI/NTC/NAC in relevant Draughtsman trade from NCVT.

For the post of Technical Assistant, the minimum eligibility criterion is a first class diploma in relevant field of engineering from a recognized state board.

The age limit is 18 to 35 years as on September 13, 2019.

Candidates are advised to check the detailed recruitment advertisement for details on eligibility criteria and relaxation on age limit.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online through ISRO's official website, isro.gov.in.

There is an Application Fee of Rs. 250 for male candidates from General and OBC categories. Candidates may make the payment 'online' using Internet Banking / Debit Card or 'Offline' by visiting nearest SBI Branch. Candidates after submitting their application can pay application fee immediately or any day before the last date for application/ fee payment, i.e. September 13, 2019.

