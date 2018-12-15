DRDO Announces 127 Apprentice Opportunities

The online registration for these posts will be done through the official website, rac.gov.in.

Defence Research and Development Organisation or DROD has announced selection of ex-ITI trade apprentices for training under the Apprentices Act 1961. The organisation has released Apprentice recruitment to various trades including Carpenter, COPA (Computer Operator and Programming Assistant), Draughtsman (Mechanical), Electrician, Electronics, Fitter, Machinist, Mechanic (Motor Vehicle), Turner and Welder. Total vacancies are 127. The online registration for these posts will be done through the official website, rac.gov.in.

Ex-ITI candidates who have passed out from an Institute duly recognized by NCVT and also covered through Gazette Notification of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Development and Entrepreneurship, with minimum two years duration (except for the Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) and Welder Trades) may apply for these openings.

Vacancies

Carpenter - 2

COPA (Computer Operator and Programming Assistant) - 25

Draughtsman (Mechanical) - 8

Electrician - 22

Electronics - 3

Fitter - 35

Machinist - 12

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) - 8

Turner - 6

Welder - 6

The total duration of the training will be one year.

The selected candidates will be provided a stipend of Rs.10739/-per month for Carpenter, COPA and Welder trades while for other trades, Rs.11552/-per month will be given.

"No other allowances will be paid during the entire period of Apprenticeship training," said the DRDO notice.

The registration would involve payment of Rs. 30/- (Rupees Thrity Only) through online. Candidates belonging to SC/ST, OBC, Non-creamy layer and Physically Handicapped (PH)/ Physically Challenged (PC) are exempted from the payment.

Only online registered candidates will be called for the Interview and candidates with higher qualifications viz. Engineering Degree/Diploma are not eligible to apply, said the advertisement.

Selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of the performance during the personal interview.

Selected candidates alone will be intimated through registered E-Mail within 30 days from the date of interview.

Closing date for online registration is 15 days from the date of publication of the official DRDO advertisement.

