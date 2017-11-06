DRDO CVRDE Trade Apprentice Training: Apply Now For 146 Posts

The notification also said, COPA & Welder (G & E) should possess one year ITI certificate recognized by NCVT.
The posts include Auto Electrician, Carpenter, COPA (Computer Operater and Programming Assistant), Draughts Man (Mechanical), Electrician, Fitter, Machinist, Mechanic (Motor Vehicle), Turner, and Welder (G & E)
DRDO CVRDE Trade Apprentice Training : Duration
For Carpenter: 2 years
For other Trades : 1 year.
DRDO CVRDE Trade Apprentice Training: Stipend
For COPA & Welder Rs.86091- per month.
For Carpenter First Year Rs.8609/- per month and Second Year Rs.90081- per month
For other Trades Rs.90081- per month.
No other allowances will be paid during the entire period of Apprenticeship training.
DRDO CVRDE Trade Apprentice Training: How to apply
Only on-line registration of this apprentice training will be allowed. The registration can be done at https://rac.gov.in/cgibin/2017/advt_evrde_apprentice or website https://rac.gov.in
The registration would involve payment of Rs.30 (Rupees Thrity Only) through online.
Candidates belonging to SC / ST, OBC Non-creamy layer & Physically Handicapped (PH)/ Physically Challenged (P.C) are exempted from the payment.
Only on-line registered candidates will be invited / called for the Interview.
Candidates with higher qualifications viz. Engineering Degree / Diploma are not eligible to apply.
DRDO CVRDE Trade Apprentice Training: Mode of selection
Selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of the performance during the personal interview. Call letter for interview intimating the date, time and venue will be sent through respective registered E-Mail ID / Mobile after closing of on-line registration. Therefore, the candidates are requested to register & ensure the correct e-mail address & mobile number while making the on-line registration.
Candidates will be required to produce Original Certificates (T.C., Mark Sheets, Community Certificate, Aadhaar Card, Photo ID Proof, Address Proof and other relevant certificates) along with one set of Xerox copy & Printout of on-line application at the time of interview.
