DRDO ARDE Apprentices Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 70 Posts, Check Details

DRDO ARDE Apprentices Recruitment 2025: The Defence Research and Development Organisation-Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, has begun the application process for ITI apprenticeship posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 70 apprentice vacancies.

Interested and eligible students can apply for the post by visiting the official website, apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is April 20, 2025.

DRDO ARDE Apprentices Recruitment 2025: Vacancies Details

Electrician: 8

Fitter: 17

Machinist: 8

Machinist Grinder: 1

Mechanic Machine Tool: 1

Maintenance (MMTM): 1

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA): 16

Mechanic Motor Vehicle (MMV): 1

Refrigeration & Air Conditioning (R&AC): 1

Photographer: 2

Turner: 10

Welder: 2

Carpenter: 1

Draftsmen Mechanical: 2

DRDO ARDE Apprentices Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

The age limit for the apprenticeship is 18-30 years as of April 1, 2025, with relaxation for reserved category candidates as per guidelines.

DRDO ARDE Apprentices Recruitment 2025: Apprentice Duration

The duration of the apprenticeship training will be 12 months, as per the Apprentices Act, 1961. Candidates will receive an Examination and Completion Certificate only after passing the training, which will be issued 12 months from the date of selection.

DRDO ARDE Apprentices Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Selection will be based on the marks obtained in the respective discipline's qualifying examination. After screening online applications, shortlisted candidates will be informed via email or phone call to appear for a trade test. Engagement for apprenticeship training will be subject to the selected candidates clearing the medical examination and police verification.

DRDO ARDE Apprentices Recruitment 2025: Stipend

The monthly stipend for the apprenticeship will be Rs 13,000.



The official notification reads: "Upon completion of the Apprenticeship period, ARDE/DRDO shall have no obligation to offer employment to such apprentices, nor can an apprentice claim a right to employment on the grounds of completion of Apprenticeship."



Students are advised to check the official website for the latest updates regarding the opportunity.